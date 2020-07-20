People wearing face masks watch a bride and groom pose for their pre-wedding photo shoot at a shopping district in Beijing on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Beijing officials will slowly unwind some of the city’s Covid-19 restrictions after an outbreak in June has been brought under control. But the country has new cases in eastern China. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Beijing opens up after containing virus cases as Xinjiang tries to shut down new outbreak
- More than 100 patients are still in hospital in China’s capital, infected during a second wave of infections starting on June 11
- Three government teams and 200 medical workers from other provinces have been sent to Xinjiang to help with testing and virus control
