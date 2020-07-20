Movie-goers wearing masks sit apart as they watch a film in a newly reopened cinema in Hangzhou, eastern China. Photo: AP
China’s cinemas reopen as Covid-19 rules are eased – but distancing applies and popcorn is banned
- Rush for seats reported as limited capacity is allowed for cinemas in low-risk parts of the country
- Tourist resorts, libraries and museums are also allowed to reopen, while sports events could resume as emergency response level is lowered
Topic | Coronavirus China
Movie-goers wearing masks sit apart as they watch a film in a newly reopened cinema in Hangzhou, eastern China. Photo: AP