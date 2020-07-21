An area near Poyang Lake in central China is flooded following torrential rains since last month. Photo: AFP
China fears more devastating floods as Yangtze River’s levels rise again
- River nears crest, threatening further damage from seasonal floods that have been especially severe this year
- Waterways breaking their banks and reports of a record rate of flow in the reservoir behind the upstream Three Gorges Dam
Topic | Climate change
