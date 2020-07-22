Zhejiang University is in Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province in eastern China. The prestigious institution is being criticised for its handling of a student who was sentenced for the crime of rape but still allowed to continue on campus “under the university’s observation”. Photo: HandoutZhejiang University is in Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province in eastern China. The prestigious institution is being criticised for its handling of a student who was sentenced for the crime of rape but still allowed to continue on campus “under the university’s observation”. Photo: Handout
Chinese university reviews controversial decision to allow rapist to stay on campus ‘under observation’

  • Online fury is directed at esteemed Zhejiang University after a student pleads guilty to rape and is sentenced but escapes school suspension or expulsion
  • Uni argues it kept within its regulations in meting punishment but will launch a follow-up investigation
Phoebe Zhang
Updated: 3:09pm, 22 Jul, 2020

