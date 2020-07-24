Layla Yang and Edward Zhang of Dracco Pacific Realty, on the twin staircase of 9431 No 6 Road, Richmond. Photo: Ian Young
This gargantuan US$16 million Canadian ‘farmhouse’ is last hurrah for a wild real estate bonanza, fuelled by Chinese money
- The 22,317 sq ft home, with a chandelier the size of a compact car and a jade-lined master ensuite, is one of the last mega mansions to be built on Richmond farmland
- The giant home is part of a remarkable phenomenon that saw farms sell to mansion builders for 100 times their official valuation
