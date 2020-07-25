Many Dixi residents had to rely on friends and neighbours with boats to rescue them from their flooded homes. Jiangxi. Photo: Tom Wang
Chinese floods bring back memories of 1998 for stricken villagers
- More than 4,000 people died when heavy rains and burst riverbanks inundated communities 22 years ago
- And for the people of the east China village of Dixi it’s happening all over again
Topic | Extreme weather in China
