Chinese floods bring back memories of 1998 for stricken villagers

  • More than 4,000 people died when heavy rains and burst riverbanks inundated communities 22 years ago
  • And for the people of the east China village of Dixi it’s happening all over again
Topic |   Extreme weather in China
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 2:00pm, 25 Jul, 2020

Many Dixi residents had to rely on friends and neighbours with boats to rescue them from their flooded homes. Jiangxi. Photo: Tom Wang
