Taiwanese exports, such as seen at Keelung Harbour in Taiwan, remain strong, particularly to mainland China, despite cross-strait tension. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan government may reject ‘one China’ but first-half exports to mainland, Hong Kong reaped US$66 billion

  • Taiwan trade is robust but it remains vulnerable to Taipei-Beijing tension, US-China hostility and the pandemic
  • Exports to Asean and India dropped in an affront to President Tsai Ing-wen’s New Southbound Policy to cut economic reliance on China, says observer
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 9:14am, 27 Jul, 2020

