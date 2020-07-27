Taiwanese exports, such as seen at Keelung Harbour in Taiwan, remain strong, particularly to mainland China, despite cross-strait tension. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan government may reject ‘one China’ but first-half exports to mainland, Hong Kong reaped US$66 billion
- Taiwan trade is robust but it remains vulnerable to Taipei-Beijing tension, US-China hostility and the pandemic
- Exports to Asean and India dropped in an affront to President Tsai Ing-wen’s New Southbound Policy to cut economic reliance on China, says observer
