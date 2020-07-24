People pass a restaurant in Beijing displaying an ad saying “wear a mask and wash hands”. The Lancet has praised aspects of China’s response to the pandemic, including widespread use of masks. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Lancet says scapegoating China for pandemic ‘not constructive’
- Journal acknowledges the country has been widely criticised over Covid-19, but says the world can learn from its disease control successes
- Editorial pushes back on national divisions, calling for ‘global solidarity’ and ‘open collaboration’
Topic | Coronavirus China
People pass a restaurant in Beijing displaying an ad saying “wear a mask and wash hands”. The Lancet has praised aspects of China’s response to the pandemic, including widespread use of masks. Photo: AP