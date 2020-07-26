After giving up his licence, this fisherman clears rubbish from the Yangtze in Anhui province. Photo: XinhuaAfter giving up his licence, this fisherman clears rubbish from the Yangtze in Anhui province. Photo: Xinhua
After giving up his licence, this fisherman clears rubbish from the Yangtze in Anhui province. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Generations of fishers say goodbye to a way of life as China tries to revive the Yangtze River

  • A 10-year fishing moratorium in Asia’s longest river began in January and will be extended by next year
  • It’s one of the most ambitious bans ever seen, but it will also leave more than 300,000 people without work
Topic |   Conservation
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 12:00pm, 26 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
After giving up his licence, this fisherman clears rubbish from the Yangtze in Anhui province. Photo: XinhuaAfter giving up his licence, this fisherman clears rubbish from the Yangtze in Anhui province. Photo: Xinhua
After giving up his licence, this fisherman clears rubbish from the Yangtze in Anhui province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE