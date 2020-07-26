China is home to 18 of the 20 most monitored cities in the world, according to a recent study. Photo: APChina is home to 18 of the 20 most monitored cities in the world, according to a recent study. Photo: AP
Surveillance state: 18 of the world’s 20 most monitored cities are in China

  • Beijing and Shanghai each have at least 1 million surveillance cameras, a study finds, but Taiyuan and Wuxi are the most surveilled on a per capita basis
  • The study by the British technology website Comparitech also shows that more cameras do not necessarily reduce crime rates
Holly Chik
Updated: 11:00pm, 26 Jul, 2020

