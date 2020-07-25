The dismembered remains of a 51-year-old woman were found in a septic tank in eastern China. Photo: Weibo
Chinese police find woman’s dismembered body in septic tank, husband detained
- Authorities say a 55-year-old man has confessed to killing his 51-year-old wife in her sleep and cutting up her body
- Suspect had earlier held press interviews appealing for information about the missing woman
Topic | China Society
