The dismembered remains of a 51-year-old woman were found in a septic tank in eastern China. Photo: WeiboThe dismembered remains of a 51-year-old woman were found in a septic tank in eastern China. Photo: Weibo
Chinese police find woman’s dismembered body in septic tank, husband detained

  • Authorities say a 55-year-old man has confessed to killing his 51-year-old wife in her sleep and cutting up her body
  • Suspect had earlier held press interviews appealing for information about the missing woman
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 2:26pm, 25 Jul, 2020

