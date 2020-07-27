Previous efforts to discourage Chinese consumers from using plastic bags have been unsuccessful. Photo: ShutterstockPrevious efforts to discourage Chinese consumers from using plastic bags have been unsuccessful. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s food delivery boom may undercut plans to reduce plastic bags

  • Environmental activists fear restrictions to be introduced next year will lead to little change in consumer habits
  • Changing lifestyles have increased reliance on plastics, which can take 200 years to break down in the environment
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 3:06pm, 27 Jul, 2020

