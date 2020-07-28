Howey Ou skipped classes for a week to protest about climate change in front of the local government office in Guilin last year. Photo: Twitter/Howey Ou
Howey Ou, China’s version of Greta Thunberg, pays price for climate activism
- They’re both 17, and she looks to the Swede for inspiration, but in China Ou has had run-ins with the authorities and been barred from her school
- Still, she hopes to stay in the country and build a grass-roots environmental movement, with some tactics adapted to a Chinese context
Topic | Social media
