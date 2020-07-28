Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on May 27. Photo: Reuters
Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou seeks Canadian spy-service documents, claiming national security ‘cover-up’ about her arrest
- Canada’s intelligence service says the material could identify secret ‘human sources’ involved in the case
- Meng wants fuller access to the redacted documents about her arrest, as she seeks to have her extradition case thrown out as an abuse of process
Topic | US-China trade war
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on May 27. Photo: Reuters