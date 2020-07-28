People in a Nairobi electronics shop watch President Uhuru Kenyatta giving an address on the pandemic on Monday. Kenyatta has banned the sale of alcohol in eateries and restaurants, extended a curfew and delivered a stern dressing down to Kenyans for “reckless” behaviour. Photo: AFP
Kenya bans alcohol in restaurants amid doubling of Covid-19 cases, fear of ‘aggressive surge among young’
- President Kenyatta had eased some restrictions to heal the economy but announced new bans and measures after infections accelerated in some areas
- Zimbabwe is meanwhile enforcing a nighttime curfew after the number of cases rose sharply there, putting pressure on its fragile health system
