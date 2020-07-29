Zhou Zhengyi made a fortune in China’s boom years but was jailed in 2007. Photo: HandoutZhou Zhengyi made a fortune in China’s boom years but was jailed in 2007. Photo: Handout
Zhou Zhengyi made a fortune in China’s boom years but was jailed in 2007. Photo: Handout
Fallen Chinese tycoon Zhou Zhengyi to be given early release from prison after sentence for corruption is cut

  • Property magnate was once described as Shanghai’s richest man but was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2007
  • Businessman, known as Chau Ching-ngai in Hong Kong, is still on city’s wanted list but there is no extradition arrangement in force
Viola Zhou
Updated: 7:37am, 29 Jul, 2020

