People queue to give samples in Dalian, which is testing its entire six million population for Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s new Covid-19 cluster in Dalian linked to cases in 9 other cities
- Beijing among those to find an infection connected to the northeastern port, where 44 cases have been confirmed since last Wednesday
- Fuzhou, in the southeast, tests nearly 1,500 people after a man arriving from Dalian is diagnosed
