This poster on a school wall in central China warning teenage girls to avoid ‘damaging’ behaviours that will make them ‘imperfect’ has been taken down. Photo: Handout
School in China removes poster warning teen sex leads to stupid children
- Advertisement in playground listed ‘damaging’ behaviours including wearing revealing clothes and masturbation
- It was put up by a local resident unconnected with the school who has been ‘educated’ by police, according to authorities
Topic | China Society
