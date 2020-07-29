This poster on a school wall in central China warning teenage girls to avoid ‘damaging’ behaviours that will make them ‘imperfect’ has been taken down. Photo: HandoutThis poster on a school wall in central China warning teenage girls to avoid ‘damaging’ behaviours that will make them ‘imperfect’ has been taken down. Photo: Handout
This poster on a school wall in central China warning teenage girls to avoid ‘damaging’ behaviours that will make them ‘imperfect’ has been taken down. Photo: Handout
School in China removes poster warning teen sex leads to stupid children

  • Advertisement in playground listed ‘damaging’ behaviours including wearing revealing clothes and masturbation
  • It was put up by a local resident unconnected with the school who has been ‘educated’ by police, according to authorities
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 1:49pm, 29 Jul, 2020

This poster on a school wall in central China warning teenage girls to avoid ‘damaging’ behaviours that will make them ‘imperfect’ has been taken down. Photo: HandoutThis poster on a school wall in central China warning teenage girls to avoid ‘damaging’ behaviours that will make them ‘imperfect’ has been taken down. Photo: Handout
This poster on a school wall in central China warning teenage girls to avoid ‘damaging’ behaviours that will make them ‘imperfect’ has been taken down. Photo: Handout
