A crew member at work a high-speed train at Wuhan Railway Station in May 17. Photo: Reuters
What are coronavirus risks from riding trains? A new Chinese study analyses passenger data
- Passengers in seats directly adjacent to an infected person suffered the highest level of risk of transmission, researchers find
- Using a seat previously occupied by someone who has tested positive apparently does not pose much risk
Topic | Coronavirus China
