What are coronavirus risks from riding trains? A new Chinese study analyses passenger data

  • Passengers in seats directly adjacent to an infected person suffered the highest level of risk of transmission, researchers find
  • Using a seat previously occupied by someone who has tested positive apparently does not pose much risk
Updated: 12:00pm, 1 Aug, 2020

