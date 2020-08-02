The flights to nowhere organised by Songshan Airport in Taipei proved very popular. Photo: CNA
Taiwanese airlines offer fun flights to Japan, but don’t expect to land
- Carriers and cruise lines seek to give people an escape from Covid-19 with a range of local holiday packages
- Idea comes after Songshan Airport in Taipei began offering airport tours and the chance to sit on a stationary plane on a runway
Topic | Taiwan
The flights to nowhere organised by Songshan Airport in Taipei proved very popular. Photo: CNA