The flights to nowhere organised by Songshan Airport in Taipei proved very popular. Photo: CNAThe flights to nowhere organised by Songshan Airport in Taipei proved very popular. Photo: CNA
The flights to nowhere organised by Songshan Airport in Taipei proved very popular. Photo: CNA
China /  Society

Taiwanese airlines offer fun flights to Japan, but don’t expect to land

  • Carriers and cruise lines seek to give people an escape from Covid-19 with a range of local holiday packages
  • Idea comes after Songshan Airport in Taipei began offering airport tours and the chance to sit on a stationary plane on a runway
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 6:00pm, 2 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The flights to nowhere organised by Songshan Airport in Taipei proved very popular. Photo: CNAThe flights to nowhere organised by Songshan Airport in Taipei proved very popular. Photo: CNA
The flights to nowhere organised by Songshan Airport in Taipei proved very popular. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE