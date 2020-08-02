A team from the World Health Organisation has laid the groundwork for an investigation into the animal origins of the coronavirus. Photo: ReutersA team from the World Health Organisation has laid the groundwork for an investigation into the animal origins of the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
A team from the World Health Organisation has laid the groundwork for an investigation into the animal origins of the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

Coronavirus: WHO team lays groundwork in China for investigation into animal source

  • Two-person team held ‘extensive discussions … and received updates on epidemiological studies, biologic and genetic analyses’, UN agency says
  • Announcement comes after emergency committee for Covid-19 calls for detailed investigation to start as soon as possible
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 7:01pm, 2 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A team from the World Health Organisation has laid the groundwork for an investigation into the animal origins of the coronavirus. Photo: ReutersA team from the World Health Organisation has laid the groundwork for an investigation into the animal origins of the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
A team from the World Health Organisation has laid the groundwork for an investigation into the animal origins of the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE