Zhong Fangrong scored 676 out of 750 on her college entrance exam and has been admitted to Peking University. She wants to study archaeology. Photo: Weibo
Class debate in China over high-achieving ‘left-behind child’ who chooses to study archaeology at university
- Online critics say Zhong Fangrong should ignore her dreams and instead choose a more lucrative field to help her climb the social ladder
- Daughter of migrant workers was inspired by esteemed Chinese archaeologist Fan Jinshi who has, in turn, encouraged the young student
Topic | Left-behind children in China
