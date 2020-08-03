Cameroon international Christian Bassogog is out of action after testing positive for Covid-19. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese soccer commentators fired for thanking Covid-19 for infecting rival Super League player
- Clip shared online showed pair joking about Henan Jianye’s Christian Bassogog being put out of action by coronavirus
- Former international Wang Peng and colleague Guo Yifei were previewing fixture for Dalian Pro supporters
