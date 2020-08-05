A movie poster of “Black Panther”, released by Disney’s Marvel Studios, in Beijing in 2018. Despite fraying US-China relations, Beijing will keep trying to expand its soft power in films, even as Hollywood salivates over China’s market. Photo: Daniel M Gold
China /  Society

Soft power, hard cash: the seductive China-Hollywood tango comes into sharper focus

  • A new book and report argue for pursuing the China-Hollywood relationship further, but with caution
  • Beijing will keep trying to expand its global ‘soft power’ and reputation, analysts say
Topic |   US-China trade war
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in the United States

Updated: 9:50pm, 5 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A movie poster of “Black Panther”, released by Disney’s Marvel Studios, in Beijing in 2018. Despite fraying US-China relations, Beijing will keep trying to expand its soft power in films, even as Hollywood salivates over China’s market. Photo: Daniel M Gold
READ FULL ARTICLE