A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a man in Urumqi. Testing has been ramped up to contain an outbreak in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Reuters
China urges eye clinic patients to come forward after student tests positive to coronavirus
- Health authority concludes virus case was imported to Hangzhou from Xinjiang on the other side of China
- Strict measures to stop outbreak in Urumqi include quarantining the close contacts of close contacts of positive cases
Topic | Disease
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a man in Urumqi. Testing has been ramped up to contain an outbreak in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Reuters