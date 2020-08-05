A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a man in Urumqi. Testing has been ramped up to contain an outbreak in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Reuters
China urges eye clinic patients to come forward after student tests positive to coronavirus

  • Health authority concludes virus case was imported to Hangzhou from Xinjiang on the other side of China
  • Strict measures to stop outbreak in Urumqi include quarantining the close contacts of close contacts of positive cases
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 6:33pm, 5 Aug, 2020

