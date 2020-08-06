Shenzhen is one of nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area plan. Photo: Xinhua
China tech titan Shenzhen should get higher status amid Greater Bay Area push, academics say

  • Hong Kong’s neighbour and other cities should become centrally administered municipalities, updating regional structure drawn up in 1960s, article argues
  • Change would bring greater resources and clout – but the proposal, floated before, is not official policy
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:12am, 6 Aug, 2020

