This Chinese man has been freed after nearly 27 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. Photo: Weibo
Innocent man released in China after record 9,778 days in prison

  • Belated justice for Zhang Yuhuan whose life was overturned when he was wrongfully convicted of murdering two boys in 1995
  • Court apologises and says he has the right to apply for state compensation
Eduardo Baptista
Updated: 11:21am, 6 Aug, 2020

