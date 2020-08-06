The Calgary Zoo is struggling to find a consistent supply of fresh bamboo to feed its two giant pandas on loan from China. Photo: Calgary Zoo
Chinese giant pandas stuck in Canada as fresh bamboo supplies run low
- The coronavirus pandemic has upended Calgary Zoo’s access to the fresh food, and their regional source is drying up
- Pandas eat the plant almost exclusively and chew through about 40kg per day
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
