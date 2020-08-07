Five out of the six vaccines that are currently undergoing phase 3 human trials will be available in China. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Chinese firm signs deal to get access to promising Oxford University vaccine
- Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products signs licensing deal with AstraZeneca and hopes to produce 200 million doses a year
- Vaccine produced encouraging test results in phase 2 trials by triggering an immune response among volunteers
