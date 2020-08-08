Bubonic plague is a highly infectious and often fatal disease that is spread mostly by rodents. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese city issues health warning after bubonic plague patient dies

  • Third-level alert will remain in place until the end of the year, health committee in Bayan Nur says after person dies of multiple organ failure
  • Plague death is second reported in Inner Mongolia this month
Updated: 1:01pm, 8 Aug, 2020

