Bubonic plague is a highly infectious and often fatal disease that is spread mostly by rodents. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese city issues health warning after bubonic plague patient dies
- Third-level alert will remain in place until the end of the year, health committee in Bayan Nur says after person dies of multiple organ failure
- Plague death is second reported in Inner Mongolia this month
Topic | Health in China
