Beijing homeowners left with nothing but questions after holiday village is demolished

  • Development of 170 ‘illegally built’ properties in rural area 50km north of capital razed to the ground by ‘thugs’, former resident says
  • Eviction orders were issued to owners in March by the same authorities that sold them the properties in 2007
Guo RuiKeegan Elmer
Guo Rui in Guangzhou and Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 3:30pm, 8 Aug, 2020

Security guards block one of the entrances to Xitai village in northern Beijing. Photo: Handout
