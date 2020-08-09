The Yellow Crane Tower is one of Wuhan’s best-known landmarks. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Chinese tourists start to return to Wuhan’s attractions as city tries to get back on its feet after coronavirus

  • Some of the city’s best-known sites such as the Yellow Crane Tower saw larger than normal visitor numbers after entry fees were scrapped
  • China has gradually eased restrictions on domestic tourism as it tries to shore up a vital sector of the economy
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 7:00pm, 9 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Yellow Crane Tower is one of Wuhan’s best-known landmarks. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE