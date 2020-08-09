The Yellow Crane Tower is one of Wuhan’s best-known landmarks. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese tourists start to return to Wuhan’s attractions as city tries to get back on its feet after coronavirus
- Some of the city’s best-known sites such as the Yellow Crane Tower saw larger than normal visitor numbers after entry fees were scrapped
- China has gradually eased restrictions on domestic tourism as it tries to shore up a vital sector of the economy
