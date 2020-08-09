Protein drinks are unsuitable for babies because they do not provide the nutrients they require. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Chinese doctor fired for telling parents to give babies protein drink instead of formula milk

  • Hospital in Guangdong province says none of the babies given the over-the-counter product have shown any ill effects so far
  • Case follows a scandal in Hunan province earlier this year, where five children fell ill after being given fake formula milk
Topic |   Crime in China
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 8:09pm, 9 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Protein drinks are unsuitable for babies because they do not provide the nutrients they require. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE