Protein drinks are unsuitable for babies because they do not provide the nutrients they require. Photo: AFP
Chinese doctor fired for telling parents to give babies protein drink instead of formula milk
- Hospital in Guangdong province says none of the babies given the over-the-counter product have shown any ill effects so far
- Case follows a scandal in Hunan province earlier this year, where five children fell ill after being given fake formula milk
Topic | Crime in China
