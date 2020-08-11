Zhong Nanshan has become a recognisable figure in China for his respiratory disease expertise. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

‘Sars hero’ given top award as Covid-19 dominates China’s civilian honours

  • Respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan gets Medal of the Republic and is praised for warning of human-to-human transmission and backing strict control measures
  • Two senior doctors, and a military scientist leading work on a vaccine candidate, are awarded the title ‘people’s hero’
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 9:46pm, 11 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhong Nanshan has become a recognisable figure in China for his respiratory disease expertise. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE