‘Sars hero’ given top award as Covid-19 dominates China’s civilian honours
- Respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan gets Medal of the Republic and is praised for warning of human-to-human transmission and backing strict control measures
- Two senior doctors, and a military scientist leading work on a vaccine candidate, are awarded the title ‘people’s hero’
