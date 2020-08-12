In Hubei province, home to the initial outbreak of the new coronavirus, a 68-year-old woman has tested positive more than five months after she recovered from an initial infection. Photo: Chinatopix / AP
Coronavirus reappears in Chinese woman more than five months after she recovered from initial infection
- Close contacts of the Hubei woman have been tested and returned negative coronavirus results
- Chinese infectious disease expert and South Korean research suggest re-positive cases are not likely to be infectious
Topic | Coronavirus China
In Hubei province, home to the initial outbreak of the new coronavirus, a 68-year-old woman has tested positive more than five months after she recovered from an initial infection. Photo: Chinatopix / AP