In Hubei province, home to the initial outbreak of the new coronavirus, a 68-year-old woman has tested positive more than five months after she recovered from an initial infection. Photo: Chinatopix / AP
Coronavirus reappears in Chinese woman more than five months after she recovered from initial infection

  • Close contacts of the Hubei woman have been tested and returned negative coronavirus results
  • Chinese infectious disease expert and South Korean research suggest re-positive cases are not likely to be infectious
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo

Updated: 7:30pm, 12 Aug, 2020

