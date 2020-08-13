A 3D medical illustration of coronavirus. Products related to chicken wings imported from Brazil found to have the new coronavirus on the surface are being tracked and tested.
Authorities in southern China find coronavirus on frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil
- Imported food in Shenzhen found to have coronavirus on its surface but no one in contact with the meat has tested positive
- Virologists tell customers to clean ingredients before cooking and ensure foods are cooked thoroughly to kill pathogens
