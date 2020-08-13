A 3D medical illustration of coronavirus. Products related to chicken wings imported from Brazil found to have the new coronavirus on the surface are being tracked and tested.
China /  Society

Authorities in southern China find coronavirus on frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil

  • Imported food in Shenzhen found to have coronavirus on its surface but no one in contact with the meat has tested positive
  • Virologists tell customers to clean ingredients before cooking and ensure foods are cooked thoroughly to kill pathogens
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 2:34pm, 13 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A 3D medical illustration of coronavirus. Products related to chicken wings imported from Brazil found to have the new coronavirus on the surface are being tracked and tested.
READ FULL ARTICLE