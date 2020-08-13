A volunteer gives a safety instruction booklet to a villager at a temporary shelter in the No 168 Middle School in Hefei, Anhui province, in late July. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Floods in China: 90 per cent of government-ordered evacuees had to find their own place to stay

  • Tens of millions of people were affected by floods and tens of thousands of homes were destroyed
  • 219 people died but officials say decisive and large-scale evacuation saved many lives
Topic |   Extreme weather
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 13 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A volunteer gives a safety instruction booklet to a villager at a temporary shelter in the No 168 Middle School in Hefei, Anhui province, in late July. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE