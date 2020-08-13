A volunteer gives a safety instruction booklet to a villager at a temporary shelter in the No 168 Middle School in Hefei, Anhui province, in late July. Photo: Xinhua
Floods in China: 90 per cent of government-ordered evacuees had to find their own place to stay
- Tens of millions of people were affected by floods and tens of thousands of homes were destroyed
- 219 people died but officials say decisive and large-scale evacuation saved many lives
