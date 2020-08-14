Picture of the purported “Sinovac” vaccine advertised on WeChat social media. Photo: Weibo
China /  Society

Coronavirus: ‘don’t fall for Chinese social media scams’ for US$71 ‘vaccine’

  • Advertisements claim their products protect against pandemic virus but vaccine firms cited say their genuine products are still in the clinical trial stage
  • China’s vaccine industry has been scarred by quality problems and scandals and is now strictly regulated
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 5:00pm, 14 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Picture of the purported “Sinovac” vaccine advertised on WeChat social media. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE