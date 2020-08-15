An abundance of food is regarded as a symbol of hospitality and social standing in China. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s tradition of hospitality may need reshaping if food waste is to end
- A drive against wasted food spearheaded by President Xi Jinping must overcome long-held attitudes towards entertaining
- History of shortages has given Chinese people a respect for frugality, but how guests are treated is still measured in leftovers
Topic | Chinese culture
