An abundance of food is regarded as a symbol of hospitality and social standing in China. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s tradition of hospitality may need reshaping if food waste is to end

  • A drive against wasted food spearheaded by President Xi Jinping must overcome long-held attitudes towards entertaining
  • History of shortages has given Chinese people a respect for frugality, but how guests are treated is still measured in leftovers
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 1:00pm, 15 Aug, 2020

