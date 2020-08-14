In Beijing, a recovered Covid-19 patient donates plasma on a blood donation bus in February. A study out of the Mayo Clinic in the US has looked at how a plasma infusion rich in specific antibodies may reduce the mortality rate among the very ill. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Coronavirus: blood plasma of recovered Covid-19 patients could save the very ill, finds US study

  • Mayo Clinic research finds that treating patients with blood plasma containing a high level of antibodies could reduce mortality rate
  • Plasma infusion has a long history and was used to treat patients during the 1918 influenza pandemic
Topic |   Disease
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:24pm, 14 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
In Beijing, a recovered Covid-19 patient donates plasma on a blood donation bus in February. A study out of the Mayo Clinic in the US has looked at how a plasma infusion rich in specific antibodies may reduce the mortality rate among the very ill. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE