A woman checks her weight at the entrance to the Chuiyan Fried Beef restaurant in Changsha. Photo: Weibo
Chinese restaurant ‘sorry’ for suggesting customers weigh themselves before ordering
- ‘Our intention was to advocate not wasting food and for people to order in a healthy way,’ fried beef outlet says
- Scheme was introduced after President Xi Jinping described China’s food waste problem ‘shocking and distressing’
Topic | China Society
A woman checks her weight at the entrance to the Chuiyan Fried Beef restaurant in Changsha. Photo: Weibo