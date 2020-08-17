Medical workers wearing protective suits conduct nucleic testing outside the IBC Mall in Shenzhen after a worker was confirmed to have the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
830,000 people tested, 21 Hema stores closed after Shenzhen staff found infected with coronavirus

  • Guangdong province swings into rapid action testing, sanitising and isolating to shut down potential new outbreak
  • Chinese infectious disease expert Zhong Nanshan says new cases are related to Hema supermarkets but route of infection is not yet known
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 2:04pm, 17 Aug, 2020

