Medical workers wearing protective suits conduct nucleic testing outside the IBC Mall in Shenzhen after a worker was confirmed to have the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
830,000 people tested, 21 Hema stores closed after Shenzhen staff found infected with coronavirus
- Guangdong province swings into rapid action testing, sanitising and isolating to shut down potential new outbreak
- Chinese infectious disease expert Zhong Nanshan says new cases are related to Hema supermarkets but route of infection is not yet known
Topic | Coronavirus China
Medical workers wearing protective suits conduct nucleic testing outside the IBC Mall in Shenzhen after a worker was confirmed to have the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters