Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in May. Photo: Reuters
Meng Wanzhou and her lawyers are excluded as Canadian extradition case moves behind closed doors

  • A Vancouver judge hears potentially sensitive evidence that Canadian government lawyers want withheld, on grounds including national security
  • Meng’s lawyers hope the evidence will bolster a case that she is the victim of an abuse of process
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 2:48am, 19 Aug, 2020

