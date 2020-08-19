Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in May. Photo: Reuters
Meng Wanzhou and her lawyers are excluded as Canadian extradition case moves behind closed doors
- A Vancouver judge hears potentially sensitive evidence that Canadian government lawyers want withheld, on grounds including national security
- Meng’s lawyers hope the evidence will bolster a case that she is the victim of an abuse of process
Topic | US-China tech war
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in May. Photo: Reuters