The Leshan Giant Buddha in Sichuan province has come under threat from rising floodwaters. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

100,000 Chinese evacuated as Yangtze River floods threaten World Heritage Site

  • Floodwater rises above the toes of the Leshan Giant Buddha in Sichuan province for the first time in more than 70 years
  • Water inflows at Three Gorges Dam expected to hit record highs on Wednesday
Topic |   China Society
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:21pm, 19 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Leshan Giant Buddha in Sichuan province has come under threat from rising floodwaters. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE