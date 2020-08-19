The Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court begins hearing the case against Chen Yongsen and 75 other people in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, in July last year. Photo: Handout
Thousands of crime gangs targeted in China crackdown
- Head of one syndicate in Shenzhen with links to Hong Kong triad sentenced to 25 years in jail
- Dozens of officials also suspected of giving protection to the gang, Guangdong vice governor says
Topic | Shenzhen
The Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court begins hearing the case against Chen Yongsen and 75 other people in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, in July last year. Photo: Handout