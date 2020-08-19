The Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court begins hearing the case against Chen Yongsen and 75 other people in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, in July last year. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Thousands of crime gangs targeted in China crackdown

  • Head of one syndicate in Shenzhen with links to Hong Kong triad sentenced to 25 years in jail
  • Dozens of officials also suspected of giving protection to the gang, Guangdong vice governor says
Topic |   Shenzhen
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:21pm, 19 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court begins hearing the case against Chen Yongsen and 75 other people in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, in July last year. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE