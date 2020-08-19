Hydroxychloroquine has not been included in China’s list of recommended treatments for Covid-19 patients. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

Coronavirus: ‘conflicting treatment message’ as China rejects Trump-touted drug hydroxychloroquine

  • Medication not included in recommended pharmaceuticals but chloroquine makes the list
  • National guidelines updated for the first time since early March
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 8:41pm, 19 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hydroxychloroquine has not been included in China’s list of recommended treatments for Covid-19 patients. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE