Bamboo rat farmer Huang Guohua says China’s ban on trade left him 400,000 yuan in debt. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China’s rat, cobra farmers struggling to survive since trade ban

  • Smallholders say they have been put out of business and plunged into debt by Beijing’s restrictions on the animal trade
  • ‘I had over 3,000 snakes but only received compensation for 1,600,’ farmer says
Updated: 3:17pm, 20 Aug, 2020

