Beijing is allowing people to go mask-free outdoors unless they are with someone other than a companion. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Chinese capital lifts outdoor mask order on road to recovery
- People in Beijing are allowed to go mask-free outside if they are only with ‘companions’
- Decision comes after almost two weeks without a new case of Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
