Beijing is allowing people to go mask-free outdoors unless they are with someone other than a companion. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Chinese capital lifts outdoor mask order on road to recovery

  • People in Beijing are allowed to go mask-free outside if they are only with ‘companions’
  • Decision comes after almost two weeks without a new case of Covid-19
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 6:56pm, 20 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing is allowing people to go mask-free outdoors unless they are with someone other than a companion. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE