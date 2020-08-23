In 2017 in China, there were nearly 112 male births for every 100 female births. Gender disparity shows up in other ways throughout a woman’s life, from education to work opportunities to unpaid care, according to a report by the Chinese government. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Gender equality in China, from birth ratio to politics and unpaid care work, still has a long way to go: report

  • Chinese government report published by the UN Population Fund finds business leadership and politics remain heavily skewed towards men
  • Gender disparity in education continues to be far higher in rural areas
Topic |   Gender equality
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 23 Aug, 2020

