Reports of a chemical leak in Leshan sparked a mass exodus from the southwest China city. Photo: Weibo
Chemical leak causes panic in Chinese city, but government says there’s nothing to worry about
- Residents of Leshan, Sichuan province flee their homes as ‘thick white fog’ is seen billowing from polysilicon plant
- But authorities say ‘only a small amount of hydrogen chloride gas’ leaked and there is no risk to people’s health
Topic | China Society
