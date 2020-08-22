Reports of a chemical leak in Leshan sparked a mass exodus from the southwest China city. Photo: Weibo
Chemical leak causes panic in Chinese city, but government says there’s nothing to worry about

  • Residents of Leshan, Sichuan province flee their homes as ‘thick white fog’ is seen billowing from polysilicon plant
  • But authorities say ‘only a small amount of hydrogen chloride gas’ leaked and there is no risk to people’s health
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 4:30pm, 22 Aug, 2020

Reports of a chemical leak in Leshan sparked a mass exodus from the southwest China city. Photo: Weibo
